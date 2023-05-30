The Border Mail
Wodonga police seeking Darren Olsen on arrest warrant

By Local News
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:17pm
Darren Olsen is wanted by police.
Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Darren Olsen.

