COUNTRY music duo Tom and Nick Wolfe grew up on a fourth-generation berry orchard in Tasmania, surrounded by family who revelled in music as much as they relished farming.
Their great grandfather played the fiddle and their dad played in a rock 'n' roll band.
"Our fruit huts and accommodation turned into rehearsal studios for 10 months of the year," Nick said.
"There was enormous support for us to chase our musical dreams.
"Dad would have liked to have done what we've done; he always wanted us to work hard at our music.
"But mum and dad weren't stage parents either; they would have never forced us into this industry."
Having come to the nation's attention 11 years ago on Australia's Got Talent (eventually placing second), the Wolfe Brothers now divide their time between touring and Tasmania.
IN THE NEWS:
Tom's two children, aged 2 and six months, are the fifth generation to live in the family farm house.
Growing up in that house, Tom said his mum exposed the siblings to music from a young age.
"Mum loved music and she played a lot of it; she liked Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus and James Blundell," he said.
"Dad was a big rock 'n' roll fan so he liked The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Dire Straits."
Tom said when they started writing music together, their lyrics were best suited to the country genre.
Now with six Golden Guitars, they are the most awarded country rock duo in Australia.
Having travelled around Australia, the US and Canada, The Wolfe Brothers will soon hit the road on their Livin' The Dream Australian Tour 2023.
The announcement follows the release of the their sixth studio album Livin' The Dream; the title track was released last October followed up with the release of their ode to women called Here's To The Ones in February.
"This song is dedicated to our mum who passed away last year and also to our wives Ally and Tani," Tom said.
"Mum drove us to all of our pub gigs. A lot of women drive their kids around to allow them to follow their dreams. We convinced our wives to be in the video clip so it was really nice to do that.
"It's great to see the way people have connected to it from all over Australia."
Nick was happy to return to Albury: "Our song Red Dress was born in Albury. We were sitting around in a motel room with some free time and it just came together."
