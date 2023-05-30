The Border Mail
Strike Force Spain conducts testing at site of Yanco crash that killed four

By Talia Pattison
Updated May 31 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
Investigations into the fatal crash in which four people died on Yanco's Research Road continued on site on Tuesday. Picture by Talia Pattison
A police strike force set up to investigate a fatal crash that killed three young boys and a woman is continuing to work out exactly what happened.

