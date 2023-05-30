A police strike force set up to investigate a fatal crash that killed three young boys and a woman is continuing to work out exactly what happened.
Investigators from Strike Force Spain were on site at Yanco's Research Road on Tuesday, May 30, to further determine the lead up and cause of the quadruple fatal incident on the night of April 4.
Young mother Tanya Murphy, 36, her two sons Jeremiah and Nathaniel Schmetzer, and Ms Murphy's nephew Malakai Murphy were all killed in the crash.
A 32-year-old man was charged with several offences the day after the crash, including two counts of stalk and intimidation and one count of aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence.
Police allege the rear door of a home in Yanco's Cudgel Street was kicked in by the 32-year-old man, with a woman threatened. Police said it was 15 minutes later the fatal incident occurred.
IN THE NEWS:
As a result, Murrumbidgee Police District uniformed officers and detectives, who are part of the investigating strike force, were on scene on Tuesday, May 30, conducting various tests.
Detective Sergeant Julia Bradley said highway patrol officers and vehicles were also involved.
"We are here conducting further investigations as part of Strike Force Spain," Detective Sergeant Bradley said.
"(The participating vehicles) are conducting a number of tests along the road where various speeds are being undertaken.
"It's a basic re-creation of events.
"We will be conducting these tests both in daytime conditions and at night.
"Inquiries into the accident remain ongoing."
The Crash Investigation Unit was also on hand during the testing with a drone in the air to assist with collecting information and data.
Traffic on Back Yanco Road and Research Road was being monitored by police with several road diversions in place.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.