UPDATE: JUNE 1
Telstra services were restored at Barnwartha on Thursday, June 1 after affecting some customers for close to a week.
The telecommunications giant revealed a power outage lead to secondary issues when it came back on and left customers without mobile coverage.
Landline and NBN services were unaffected.
PREVIOUSLY: MAY 31
A power outage at Barnawartha is said to be behind a lengthy mobile phone service outage for the town.
Some residents have been without phone reception since Friday, May 26, with a date to restore it yet to be confirmed by Telstra.
Telstra reported a power outage affected services and secondary issues were created once it was restored.
"A hardware issue is affecting mobile services in Barnawartha. Landline and NBN services are not affected," Telstra regional general manager Jenny Gray said.
"A power outage originally disrupted services and our mobile site unfortunately didn't come back online due to a secondary issue.
"We know it's been a long wait and we thank everyone for their patience. We're working to get everything back up and running as quickly as possible."
Ms Gray said customers could use NBN or another broadband connection to access Wi-Fi calling.
"This works even during a mobile outage and is a free setting on most popular mobile phones, which allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
