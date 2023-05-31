The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police searching for wanted people across Border region

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 31 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Sweetman, 30. Picture by NSW Police
Shannon Sweetman, 30. Picture by NSW Police

Police are calling on the public to assist them in locating six people wanted for arrest in the Border region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.