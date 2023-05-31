Police are calling on the public to assist them in locating six people wanted for arrest in the Border region.
Mulwala man Shannon Sweetman, is wanted by Albury police.
The 30-year-old has one outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Bailey Lloyd, 23, is on the radar of police with one outstanding warrant.
It is understood he is based in Albury-Wodonga.
Daniel Matthew, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury and Lavington.
Jordan Bourke, 30, also has outstanding warrants in his name.
Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Tianna Williams.
Several warrants have been issued for the 28-year-old who has links to Albury-Wodonga and Wentworth in NSW.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police are on the lookout for 27-year-old Paige Caple.
She is best known around the Barooga area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police (02) 6049 2600, Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
