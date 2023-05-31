Bandiana man accused of violently raping his former partner

A Border man accused of violently raping his former partner after they broke up allegedly admitted there was no excuse for what he did.
The 21-year-old was arrested at a Bandiana home by Wodonga sex offence detectives on Tuesday morning following the alleged assault and rape on Tuesday morning last week.
The Wodonga court heard the alleged victim had attended the man's home last Monday night.
The court heard the accused man had asked the woman about whether she had had sex with another man, which she denied before going to sleep fully clothed with the accused man.
The accused man allegedly hit her in her face with his arm and pushed her into a wall at 2.30am in the morning after discovering messages on her phone.
The court heard he yelled at the woman, grabbed her by her shoulders as she tried to leave, pushed her down on his bed and held her down.
He allegedly put all of his weight on top of her, pulled down her track pants and roughly digitally penetrated her.
He allegedly caused pain as she asked him to stop, but he continued for two minutes as she cried and shook.
The 21-year-old allegedly removed her pants completely before raping her while she cried and told him to stop.
The court heard the man continued for several minutes before apologising and asking her not to leave.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Scott said the man allegedly texted the victim afterwards saying he "just reacted, he loves the complainant, there was no excuse for what he did and he hated himself for it".
He allegedly said he didn't mean to do it.
The woman went to work at 5.40am and sent screenshots of the conversation to her father and later attended the Wodonga Police Station.
She was examined at Albury hospital at 5pm.
The pair spoke on the phone on Friday last week and the man allegedly said he didn't know why he had reacted that way.
Police seized his iPhone when he was arrested on Tuesday, and he gave a different version of events to police.
He was charged with assault and rape offences, and admits to having sex with the woman but denies it was non-consensual.
The court heard the investigation was in its infancy, with about six people needing to be interviewed by police.
The man was granted bail and was ordered not to contact the alleged victim.
He will return to court in September.
