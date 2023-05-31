Kade 'Pup' Brown is planning his football swansong with former club North Albury.
Brown made a surprise appearance for the Hoppers reserves last weekend in his first match this season after recently being cleared by Thurgoona.
He last played at Bunton Park in 2013 with his last match being the losing elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers under coach Jason Akermanis.
The 35-year-old joined Thurgoona the following season and has spent a decade at the kennel.
He was instrumental in the Bulldogs winning flags in 2016-17 and most recently in 2019 with his pace and penetrating kicking off a half-back flank hard to combat for opposition clubs.
Brown said he was contemplating retirement before deciding to train with the Hoppers the past few weeks and had his first hit-out against Myrtleford last Saturday.
"I went down to training at Bunton Park a couple of weeks ago more for a look than anything else," Brown said.
"Two months ago I was retired but I'm good mates with George Godde so I thought I would start training for a bit of fun.
"I reckon this will be my last year of football so to don the old colours again sort of appealed to me.
"I played 110 matches at Bunton Park previously.
"I still don't know what I'm going to do really but I did enjoy having a kick on the weekend.
"I started on a back flank and then went into the midfield and that's when I realised I have a lot to do in regards to my match fitness."
North Albury seniors secured their second win of the season against the Saints last Saturday as they strive to start climb the ladder under coach Tim Broomhead.
Brown said there was an upbeat feeling around the club.
"There is a real good feeling around the club and I guess that's why I kept turning up to training after the first time," he said.
"Everyone there is striving to get better and is giving 100 per cent. It's refreshing to see."
