Kade Brown back at North Albury for the swansong of his football career

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Triple premiership Bulldog Kade Brown made a surprise appearance with North Albury reserves over the weekend.
Kade 'Pup' Brown is planning his football swansong with former club North Albury.

