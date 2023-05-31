A Wodonga mechanic who races cars on weekends was as surprised as anyone to learn his four-wheel drive is among Australia's best modified vehicles.
Nathan Clark decided he would enter his 1997 Nissan Patrol GQ in the Young Street Machine of the Year contest against more than 300 petrolheads aged under 25, and made the final 16.
He recently put a V8 engine in his Patrol and aimed to race it at the 2024 Street Machine Drag Challenge.
"I thought why not build something really cool and quick out of something that shouldn't be that cool and quick. It's meant to be slow out in the bush, not quick down the drag strip," he said.
"I haven't run it down the strip yet, but I'm hoping to at least see 10s in it down the quarter (mile)."
The winner, to be crowned on Friday, June 2, will be featured in Street Machine magazine and take home $2500.
"I highly doubt the fact that I'll get that close to the top, but it's at least cool to get this far and be recognised," Mr Clark said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
