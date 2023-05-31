Powerhouse Wangaratta defender Jackson Clarke can't explain his slow start to the season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
However, Clarke has exploded back to form in the past three matches, averaging 31 disposals.
He started with 25 and a best on ground performance in the comeback win over the undefeated Albury, followed it with 39 against Wodonga Raiders, including 11 score involvements, and then had 29 against Lavington on Saturday, May 27.
"Yeah definitely, I thought I had a bit of a slow start," he replied when quizzed if he had a quiet start.
"I honestly don't know (why that was), I suppose there was a lot of pressure with Joe (Richards) and 'Abe' (Abraham Ankers) leaving, but I'm starting to hit my straps and so is the team."
The perennial grand finalists have won their last four games after dropping the first three.
"We had a few guys who started the year slowly and Jacko was one of them, but his last three-four weeks have been really, really solid," coach Ben Reid explained of the midfielder.
"To be fair he was sore at the start of the year with a couple of niggles, but you can see how damaging he is when he does run forward, he's a tough match-up for anyone.'
At 193cms and 95kgs, Clarke has a genetic advantage over most on-ballers, particularly when combined with his blistering pace.
Early in the third quarter, Clarke blasted away from reliable Lavington defender Jack Harland and then manufactured a tricky checkside kick to an unmarked Chris Knowles in front of goal.
He also launched a booming 50m kick, off one step, for an inspirational goal.
