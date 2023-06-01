The number of elective surgeries on the Border has dropped about 17 per cent in the past five years, but for some patients the wait is less than at other hospitals of similar size.
Albury Wodonga Health conducted 5425 elective surgeries in 2021-22, 1159 fewer than in 2016-17, according to figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
For last year's 2299 non-urgent elective surgeries, the median waiting time was 78 days, far lower than the 244-day average of other medium regional hospitals.
As well, 91 per cent of Border patients in this category received their surgery within clinically recommended times.
However semi-urgent elective surgeries (1810) recorded a median wait of 75 days, nearly a fortnight more than the wider average (62 days), with 56 per cent of patients operated on within the timeframe.
In the urgent elective group (1316), Albury Wodonga Health patients waited 14 days, the same as other similar hospitals, with 100 per cent treated "on time".
We acknowledge how difficult and stressful waiting times for surgery can be for patients and their families- Bill Appleby
AWH chief executive Bill Appleby said the service continued to prioritise care for patients requiring the most urgent and critical surgery.
"All Category 1 urgent patients have received treatment within the recommended time frame of 30 days, in addition to the emergency surgery required by those patients presenting at our respective EDs," he said.
"Despite this, we acknowledge how difficult and stressful waiting times for surgery can be for patients and their families."
Mr Appleby said the new $36 million emergency department under construction at the Albury hospital would be "an exciting and much-anticipated upgrade to our existing facility, offering increased services for patients and greater support to our dedicated ED staff".
Northeast Health Wangaratta recorded lower than average waiting times in all three categories of elective surgeries.
The health service completed 680 urgent elective operations in 2021-22, all done within the recommended time, with a median wait of nine days.
Northeast Health's waiting times for semi-urgent (46 days) and non-urgent (146 days) cases were shorter than other similar hospitals (70 and 277 days respectively).
Emergency presentations to the Wangaratta hospital have increased by nearly 70 per cent since the pandemic.
The MyHospitals update indicates the service recorded 2136 emergency patients (requiring treatment within 10 minutes) in 2019-20.
The annual figure jumped to 3304 the following year and then 3593 in 2021-22.
The number of urgent patients (treatment within 30 minutes) arriving at the emergency department rose by about 27 per cent over the same period, from 9589 (2019-20) to 12,175 (2021-22).
Northeast Health's non-urgent patient totals (treatment within 120 minutes) have nearly halved in the past decade.
In 2012-2013, 3961 patients triaged as non-urgent attended the hospital's emergency department, a figure that dropped to 1988 in 2021-22.
