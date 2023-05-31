Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says the club will adopt a cautious approach with flying defender Mat Grossman in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 2017 premiership player was injured against Albury on May 6.
"He's got a corked calf, we're hoping to get him back this week, obviously we have two weeks off after that, we'll take the precautionary measure with him at his age," Reid remarked.
Grossman is one of a handful of Pies now in their mid-30s, while another in Matt Kelly returned last weekend against Lavington.
"He played reserves and got through, hopefully he pulls up well and is a chance to play (against Myrtleford)," Reid said.
While the late withdrawl of Corowa-Rutherglen, forcing a bye, has proved frustrating, it's allowed time for players to recover from injuries, although Hunter Gottschling is still out with a hip problem.
