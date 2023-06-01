Megan Brookes remembers the day she signed up for her first marathon.
The 39-year-old Chiltern mum had just left the Albury-Wodonga Cancer Centre where her older brother Shannon was in the throes of treatment for throat cancer.
"I remember one specific day I visited him in hospital and he was in quite a bit of pain and said to me, 'I wouldn't wish this upon anyone'," Megan said.
Diagnosed in December 2022, Shannon underwent 12 weeks of daily radiotherapy and chemotherapy every two weeks but ended up in hospital towards the end of his treatment.
"I thought to myself when I was leaving, 'Don't take things for granted and do what you can while you can', even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone," Megan recalled.
"I signed up for my first marathon pretty much straight after I left the hospital."
Megan - who lives with her partner Carl Walton and their three sons Tate, 10, Ryder, 8, and Slater, 4 and works in administration at Linfox, Wodonga - has always relished a challenge and has completed two half-marathons already.
The busy mum, who loves her local footy and netball (she's the co-ordinator of the Chiltern Auskick Centre), had "toyed" with the idea of tackling a full marathon one day.
But it was seeing her brother's battle that was the catalyst for her decision to run the 42.2km of the Melbourne Marathon Festival in October.
"My motivation was definitely my brother and my thoughts were that running a marathon was nothing compared to the gruelling treatment he had just endured," she said.
When it came to nominating a charity to run for, Megan said it was a "no brainer".
"I was definitely going to be running to raise funds for the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre (AWRCC)," she said.
I'm just a country girl running for a good cause.- Megan Brookes
"Nearly every person you speak to on the Border has been to that cancer centre or knows a friend or family member who has received treatment there.
"How lucky are we to have this facility on our doorstep?"
Megan said Shannon and his family were very appreciative of the support and professionalism they were shown "through some pretty trying times".
For her personally, the marathon will be a great way to challenge herself and tick something off her bucket list while giving back to her community.
She admits it's been tough to fit the required running time and fitness training into her hectic schedule juggling work, "house duties" and the boys' footy at weekends.
At times she questions "this crazy decision" but Megan knows when the going gets tough, she'll think of her brother and what countless others endure in their own cancer 'marathon'.
"I'm not out to break any records; I just want to get past that finish line," Megan said.
"I'm just a country girl running for a good cause."
