YOUR SAY: Premier, asking about hospital plans is not 'playing politics'

Contrary to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' view regarding the redevelopment of the Albury hospital, the only games being played are by those who deny our community the chance to see the detailed plan, including the exact number of additional beds and operating theatres.
Without details, how are we to know the $558 million investment will deliver what our growing region needs and there will be sufficient money to complete the job?
Will the expert clinical recommendations made in planning for the hospital be acknowledged?
Instead of publicly discrediting respected members of our community as playing politics, when they attempt to raise legitimate questions on the project, Premier Andrews would do well to remember he is the politician, not them.
Also, rather than providing a boon for "local tradies", this project will primarily involve city-based contractors, consultants and project managers.
In response to the comments from Bill Tilley re the early cessation of logging in Victoria's native forests, most politicians and activists supporting the decision are very cognisant of the difficulties workers, employees and broader communities will face. A need for a just transition is the basis of most groups trying to address climate change and habitat destruction.
It is also possible to celebrate the conservation of our natural world, while being saddened at the human cost.
The obvious winner is the longer term future of Victoria's unique threatened wildlife and the climate.
With creative and flexible use of the funding to support the transition, an extra $200 million on top of the $875 million already committed (that Bill Tilley, or your reporter, failed to mention), I expect that we will see some very meaningful ways to address shorter term difficulties that inevitably come with such change. Responsible plantation timber can still be used for our timber needs.
I believe VicForests has repeatedly broken the law, hence the expensive court action, and reported $54.2 million loss in its last annual report. So was bringing the end date forward also a fiscally wise decision?
Sadly, I understand that most of the timber being felled in Victoria was going overseas for wood chips.
Seeing vast swathes of clear felled forest recently near Mount Wills, along the Australian Alpine Walking Track in the Mitta River region, tells me this couldn't have happened at a better time.
