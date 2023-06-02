The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Premier, asking about hospital plans is not 'playing politics'

By Letters to the Editor
June 2 2023 - 10:30am
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and then-NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shake hands after last year's $558 million funding announcement, flanked by Albury MP Justin Clancy, Albury Wodonga Health chair Matt Burke, Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby. Picture by Mark Jesser
Premier's hospital words unwise

Contrary to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' view regarding the redevelopment of the Albury hospital, the only games being played are by those who deny our community the chance to see the detailed plan, including the exact number of additional beds and operating theatres.

