The difference between a calm and restless child is important when it comes to a hospital emergency department.
Albury Wodonga Health Foundation aim to make the often traumatic experience as fun as possible through the use of distraction aids.
An appeal was launched on June 1 to raise funds for the purchase of four virtual reality headsets, called smileyscopes, for Albury and Wodonga's emergency departments to help reduce a child's anxiety when they visit hospital.
Albury Wodonga Health Foundation manager Gina Bladon said 15,000 children presented to emergency departments on the Border each year and distraction aids were important tools.
"It's pretty anxious in the ED, so things like VR headsets, colouring books and fidget toys are all things that really help kids calm," she said.
"Being able to calm kids down really helps them with procedures. There's a lot of people in ED, so the quicker that we can administer procedures and help our kids, the better."
Ms Bladon said the headsets were used at Albury Wodonga Health's vaccination clinics to assist children with needle phobia and she is confident it would be a positive step to have them in emergency departments.
Albury hospital emergency department nurse unit manager Lindsay Nichol said it was rewarding for staff to have the resources to improve a child's hospital visit at their disposal.
"We're having our busiest year on record (with emergency presentations) and with the new ED, we expect it to continue," he said.
"We're looking for kids to have a great experience. There's better outcomes from this and less pain involved.
"It's tools like this from the generosity of the community that make it possible to do that."
Ms Bladon said the goal was to raise $12,000 to cover the costs of the headsets, with donations to be made through the Albury Wodonga Health website until June 30.
Albury Lions Club kicked off the appeal with a $1000 contribution.
