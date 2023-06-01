A Wagga woman involved in the ongoing deception of a West Albury burger business did not get a cut from the defrauded cash that went through her account.
This was the only involvement by Sara Jiminez in the deception that resulted in both a co-owner and staff transferring money for kitchen equipment that never existed.
Albury Local Court has been told that a total of $1430 from the victims went into Jiminez's account.
But defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said not one cent was kept by Jiminez, with the ringleader of the fraud transferring the money back out again.
"She was always going to be caught because the account was in her name," Mr Hemsley said.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she accepted her role in the deception was not as serious as her two co-offenders.
"Ms Jiminez, if it's too good to be true then it usually is," she said, on imposing a six-month conditional release order.
Jiminez, 35, of Ashmont, pleaded guilty to a single charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Police told the court a co-owner of the Frankies cafe on Padman Drive was at work on January 21, 2022, about 5.30am when he received a call on his company phone from a man telling him he was selling items from his uncle's now-closed Wagga business.
But before taking the goods to Melbourne to sell, he was willing to offer these to the victim.
The victim called back 12 minutes later and agreed to buy goods including a cake display unit, a large fridge, a commercial fridge, a chest freezer and two iPhones.
The man called him back again at 5.50am and asked for $2700, with separate payments by various means including a direct debit into an account under Jiminez's name.
The victim did not receive the goods.
An identical fraud was visited upon Frankies staff on three further occasions.
