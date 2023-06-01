On the second day of the Albury hospital redevelopment public information sessions, the project team heard from 135 people who aired their gripes, poured praise and fired off questions about the controversial project.
Members of the team were on hand to field queries from people curious as to whether the project would meet community needs.
On Wednesday, May 31, 60 people gathered at Wodonga Plaza, and 30 at Lavington Square, on Thursday, June 1, 30 approached the team at Wodonga's White Box Rise Shopping Centre and, by 4pm, 15 at West End Plaza, Albury.
Albury Wodonga Health director of capital redevelopment Susan Medlin said she had been heartened by the response, despite many negative comments about the rebuild, particularly at the Wodonga sessions.
"It's unfortunate that this has divided the community when we've spent so long trying to bring the community into one," she said.
"This morning at White Box, we had just a few negative comments, but generally, very positive. There's a bit of reassurance that we are just at the very beginning of the process, and we will come back to them."
Issues raised yesterday at Albury centred on adequate car parking, attention to regional mental health care, and adequate access for disabled people.
At Albury yesterday, retiree Susan Lee said she was happy to talk about her concerns for the redevelopment, "as long as politics isn't brought into it".
"This redevelopment might work for some things but somebody needs to build a designated mental health and drug facility," she said.
"The governments get together and say, let's turn this existing site into a huge hospital and put everything there - I don't think that will work.
"This is a perfect opportunity to build something meaningful that's going to be noticed, it's going to be noticed nationwide and the Wodonga campus is the perfect place.
"If Wodonga people feel like they're being left out, then give them something that is desperately needed.
"At the moment families that have teenagers who self harm, well they often end up in Melbourne or Sydney because there's nothing big enough here to serve them properly.
"I'm not saying Nolan House is a bad place, but the community on both sides of the border need more than that."
Albury man Jon Carrodus, who is legally blind and recently lost his foot through complications with an infection, said he supported a greenfield site for a new hospital but if the redevelopment was what the community was getting, they would need to ensure access for disabled people.
"I have to go to the hospital three times a week and during the day it's fine but at night I have to go through the ED and if the maxi taxi driver stops there, he and I risk a big fine," he said.
"I have to be let off a long way away at the far end of the administration building just so I can get into the hospital - it's too far away."
Both Mrs Lee and Mr Carrodus said they had considered joining the Project Community Advisory Group to have a stronger voice.
Amanda Bock, executive director, rural and regional health infrastructure, said 23 applications had been filled out to join the group.
"We want a diverse group that represents the community and the people that will be using the hospital and, of course, we also want equal representation from both sides of the border," she said.
"We have another two weeks to go before applications to join the group close, so we hope that people are picking these forms up and that we get more expressions of interest."
