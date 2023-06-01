The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Second information sessions held for Albury hospital redevelopment

TH
By Ted Howes
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thursday's information session at Albury's Wodonga Plaza attracted about 15 people. Jon Carrodus is pictured in his motorised wheelchair. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Thursday's information session at Albury's Wodonga Plaza attracted about 15 people. Jon Carrodus is pictured in his motorised wheelchair. Picture by Tara Trewhella

On the second day of the Albury hospital redevelopment public information sessions, the project team heard from 135 people who aired their gripes, poured praise and fired off questions about the controversial project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.