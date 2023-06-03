Memories of Wodonga's Olympic Chambers and beyond

Ken Moir remembers in 1955 the frontage of Olympic Chambers to High Street was two shops - their pharmacy and a radio shop owned by Mike Provan.
Mike owned this business till about 1962 when he closed it down.
We then widened our shop to take in the area left by the radio shop.
Next to our building on the water tower side was a very small building of the Lands Department with Dick Smith in charge and staffed by a Mr Eames and Craig Bingham.
Next door was Stiff & Gannon's department store owned by Les Stiff and Charlie Gannon.
Moving towards the tower was Wallie Beck's very old home which was soon cut up into four shops, then came the RSL Hall, fire brigade, the CWA Hall then Woodland Grove Park, which went to the water tower.
Getting back to our pharmacy building, Gwenda Fussell lived in the upstairs flat until she married. Dr Bill Grant took three rooms for his start-up medical practice on his own. He had practised for a period with Dr Taverney before this.
Also upstairs was Miss Phyllis Draper (Harold and Kevin Draper's sister), Miss Jean Kerr (podiatrist), Ron Beardmore (real estate agent), and a Mr Cantwell (lawyer). Mr Cantwell was only there for about a year before he sold to Dick Sarvaas, the son of an officer of Albury City Council. George Laurens, the debt collectors, were also in the building.
Next to Olympic Chambers on the railway side was a free-standing small weatherboard shop in which Keith Chapman and George Murray ran a real estate business.
Behind this lived Mrs Henshaw with daughter Marie and son John.
The small wooden structure had been where Mrs Henshaw's deceased husband had conducted a shoe repair business in earlier years.
In about 1957-58 Dick Wilson, the dry cleaner, bought the site and cleared it to build a brick shop which became Norm Kenna's fruit shop and milk bar.
Lois and I lived very happily at the rear of our pharmacy, raising our two sons Stewart and Andrew, who tell of great childhood adventures growing up there.
