Memories of Wodonga's Olympic Chambers and beyond

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga & District Historical Society
June 3 2023 - 10:00am
The Wodonga Pharmacy was originally one half of the city's Olympic Chambers. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society
Ken Moir remembers in 1955 the frontage of Olympic Chambers to High Street was two shops - their pharmacy and a radio shop owned by Mike Provan.

