Signs point to warmer, drier spell across Border North East

During the past few days, a few places in our regions recorded their lowest minimum temperatures on record for May.
Up north, Camooweal west of Mt Isa recorded 1.7 degrees. This was easily a record May low in 85 years of records. The previous low record was 2.4 degrees on May 30, 1974. Tamworth recorded minus 4.9 degrees on Sunday, May 28 - this was also easily a record low for May.
The previous record low was minus 3.4 in 1960. There were colder readings in Tamworth overall on three days in late June and early July of 1971. April to June 1971 were dry months in our regions. In mid-July, widespread heavy rain occurred over most of NSW but not in inland of Queensland.
Coonabarabran recorded minus 4.5 degrees on two successive days last week, which was comparatively rare for May. Previous cases were in 2006, 1965 and 1957, and back in May 1897 there were four successive days. The winters following these four cases were somewhat warmer by day and slightly drier than average in our region. The spring seasons were all very dry and hotter than usual.
Alice Springs has had 13 days of frosts this month, the second most number of frost days in May in 145 years of records. In May of 1976 there were frosts on 23 days. Currently, the mean minimum temperature at Alice Springs is at 3.9 degrees, nearly 10 degrees below the May normal and behind 3.4 in 1879 and 1.4 in 1976.
Cocos Keeling Island located in the Indian Ocean, north west of Broome, has had its driest April-May period in 122 years of records, with only 21.6mm in April and 17.2mm in May.
On May 8, Cocos Island recorded its warmest May day on record with a reading of 32.0 degrees. Other very dry Aprils and Mays in the same year did occur in 1908, 1985, 1991, 1995 and 2017.
These previous driest April to May periods at Cocos set up a winter in our region which turned out to a little wetter than average, and milder days early June, early July and the latter half of August.
The spring season was somewhat warmer and drier than usual, except for a wet November with high frequency of thunderstorms which continued into December.
