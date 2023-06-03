Exercise caution over sensational brumby social media posts

Recent social media images of decomposing horse carcasses across alpine high plains are confronting.
They come with tag line accusing government authorities of indiscriminate, cruelty based culling.
In this day of false information and photo doctoring, caution has to be taken before making wild accusations.
The live sheep export shipboard confronting images should be a stark reminder of the skulduggery that can occur.
However, taking the distressing nature of decomposing horses the question must be asked that would government authorities be so incompetent that they have not prudently disposed of carcasses, or were the horses shot by rogue operators?
Of course, the facts are not allowed to get in the way of a sensational story.
Even the advocates of feral horse numbers control should be appalled by the images. If a farmer had dead livestock lying about in paddocks they would be hauled before the courts and whacked with a substantial fine.
Horse lovers should be buoyed by the activities of activists in Canada to cease the export of live horses destined for dining tables.
China consumes the most horse meat, and in Japan a meal including horse meat comes at hefty premium.
In Japan, horse meat is mainly eaten in thin slices raw. In Canada, there are horse breeders who had built breeding programs around supplying the live export horse meat trade.
It has been widely reported that insurance premiums have gone through the roof for properties that have flooded or are at risk of flooding.
Insurance companies are not benevolent entities, and if they were they would soon be out of business.
However, there are some worrying instances of companies instigating operating policies that would seem to outside their remit.
It has been reported that the insurance giant Lloyds have notified Indian shipping companies that their oil tankers would no longer be insured if they transported Russian oil.
This poses a moral dilemma on two fronts. Those opposing Russia's attack of the Ukraine would applaud the move, however should companies become involved political issues?
Australian banks and others are making decisions around climate change. In the long term, if such actions are deleterious to investor returns, could they be the target of future legal action?
Back to Russian oil. If the oil is going to end users to power and heat homes, is there guilt on a humanitarian front?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.