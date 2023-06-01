Helping a charity so close to his heart meant Terry Greaves didn't hesitate to do it all again.
His Terry Socks it for Cancer has the aim of both raising money and awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
A former Ovens and Murray football identity, he said while in part it was a personal story - he was diagnosed with the illness 15 years ago - most importantly it was about others in the community who had cancer.
"I've got cancer myself and I'm still getting treatment," he said.
"Probably around 45 per cent of Australians get cancer sometime in their life."
Mr Greaves said he hoped this year's campaign would do really well, especially with the Ovens and Murray and two other leagues taking part as a collective.
"It's very important that we get the message out to as wide a group as we can and to support the cancer centre," he said.
"It's good to have the centre close to home as I live in Wangaratta.
"It takes me three and a half hours to get to Melbourne, but I get exactly the same treatment as I would in Melbourne.
"It's no different. And it's a lot easier coming up here - you're home with your family and friends.
"It's much better than going to Melbourne, sitting in a motel, getting treatment."
Ovens and Murray Football and Netball League general manager Kane Arendarcikas said the event would kick-off on June 10, followed by the Tallangatta and District Football League on August 5 and Ovens and King on August 19.
"It was a really good uptake last year and a lot of our clubs really enjoyed the concept," Mr Arendarcikas said.
"It's a really simple concept. The main message is that it's not just about raising money, it's about raising awareness as well.
"The coloured socks are just a great way for people to walk in the ground and start a discussion about what's this all about.
"It's just a really easy way to get visibility on the cause itself, and then hopefully people feel obliged enough to assist us in our efforts."
