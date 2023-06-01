The Border Mail
Border students take part in a half-day surveying program in Thurgoona

By Sophie Else
June 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Maddison Heanes, 15, and Alannah Barnes, 15, of Billabong High School, learn how surveying equipment works from surveyor Daniel Ripley in a half-day program at the TAFE NSW National Environment Centre. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Cutting-edge technology was on display in Thurgoona Thursday June 1, as part of a push to get more people into surveying.

Local News

