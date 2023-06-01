Cutting-edge technology was on display in Thurgoona Thursday June 1, as part of a push to get more people into surveying.
Students from several Border secondary schools took part in the half-day program at the TAFE NSW National Environment Centre.
The aim was to use fun activities that demonstrated the skills and equipment needed to complete various tasks.
Land surveyor of 30 years Andrew Rotherham, of Eslers Land Consulting in Albury, said it was an important industry.
"We've got a real shortage of people at the moment," he said.
"There's a real push to try and let people know a bit more about the industry.
"The job has lots of opportunities. We use all sorts of interesting equipment, hot, cutting-edge technology, but only a few people know about surveying. It's also a really diverse career that can take you a lot of places."
Mr Rotherham said there were plenty of ways to get into the industry, from TAFE through to university courses.
"I was in Year 10 when I did some work experience with a surveyor and I thought 'yes, that's the career for me' - and I've been a surveyor ever since," he said.
"It really sparked my interest because I was fairly good at maths and science. You don't have to excel in those areas, but it certainly helps."
Mr Rotherham hoped running hands-on educational programs around schools would "drum-up local interest in the industry".
Surveying careers manager Kathy Moses said holding such programs and surveying days was crucial to attracting more people into the industry, especially students who might consider it a rewarding job.
"There is a low understanding of what surveying is," she said.
"We want to try and change that."
The Institution of Surveyors NSW is also holding a conference at the Hovell Tree Inn on Friday.
