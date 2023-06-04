The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Reduced speed at McKoy Street intersection shows the danger

By Letters to the Editor
June 4 2023 - 10:30am
"When our national highway has to have its speed limit reduced to 80kmh, it just shows it's dangerous," one reader says about west Wodonga's McKoy Street/Hume Freeway intersection. Picture by Mark Jesser

Speed limit shows road's danger

In response to Don Fraser's piece regarding the McKoy Street intersection, are you serious? Anyone in their right mind can see that this intersection is poorly designed. Also, when our national highway has to have its speed limit reduced to 80kmh, it just shows it's dangerous.

