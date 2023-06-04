YOUR SAY: Reduced speed at McKoy Street intersection shows the danger

In response to Don Fraser's piece regarding the McKoy Street intersection, are you serious? Anyone in their right mind can see that this intersection is poorly designed. Also, when our national highway has to have its speed limit reduced to 80kmh, it just shows it's dangerous.
If a flyover isn't going to be built, then close the intersection. Problem solved. Traffic can be routed via Plunketts Road and Edwards/Old Barnawartha roads if there isn't going to be an interchange built.
Secondly, to link the campaign for a new hospital into this discussion is a long bow.
A question for you and a new hospital's supporters: Where is the best place to put said hospital, and if it's built, where are the staff going to come from?
As the COVID pandemic showed us, once our highway at the border is closed, traffic is a nightmare. Maybe it's time to think about a whole approach, including better transport links, including a third river crossing and public transport and two hospitals.
What a sad indictment on Darren Cameron that he feels compelled to hang a derogatory and disparaging label onto anyone that does not agree with his opinion. I refer to his remarks calling Sussan Ley "morally bankrupt" simply because she has an opposing view on the Voice to his.
Darren's actions and unfair comments add fuel to the fact that the Voice is becoming very divisive and sadly he has demonstrated this by his own nastiness.
It is my firm belief that in holding a referendum of such importance as this issue, that the government has a strong responsibility to provide both sides of the discussion so that the general population can make an informed decision. This is definitely not the case as we are only seeing government advertising and comments promoting the "yes" vote and almost no information regarding the wording and content of the proposal.
We must not change our constitution based on the little amount of information we are being given, and certainly should not be "bullied" by people.
He is supporting our local cancer centre again and improving cancer services for our local patients.
He's always giving back!
We hope everyone supports this great idea.
