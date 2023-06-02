High-profile Mitta United recruit Dylan Beattie won't be a part of the club's finals assault this season.
Beattie was hoping to join the Mountain Men mid-season after recently relocating from Queensland to Melbourne.
He was yet to play a game for the Blues in the first seven rounds but loomed as a trump card up the sleeve of coach Luke Hodgkin for the second-half of the season.
However, Beattie recently informed Hodgkin that he wouldn't be able to commit to the Blues this season due to his growing working commitments.
Hodgkin confirmed he was disappointed that he wouldn't get to see Beattie running around in the big white V.
"Unfortunately Dylan looks unlikely to play for us this season," Hodgkin said.
"It's disappointing but obviously work comes first and it was always going to be a bit of a longshot with the travel factor but well worth the effort.
"Sometimes you just have to think outside the box when it comes to recruiting and no doubt Dylan would have been a huge asset for us when available.
"But we won't dwell on the news and who knows what could happen before the clearance deadline."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Blues look destined to play finals and sit fifth with 4-3 record.
Both Barnawartha and Tallangatta are outside the top five on percentage.
But with a far easier draw, it would be a massive choke by the Blues if they didn't secure their first finals appearance since 2018.
The Blues play Thurgoona on the weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.