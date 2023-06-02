The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga best and fairest winner Dylan Beattie won't play for Mitta United

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga best and fairest winner Dylan Beattie won't be a part of Mitta United's finals assault due to increasing work commitments.
Wodonga best and fairest winner Dylan Beattie won't be a part of Mitta United's finals assault due to increasing work commitments.

High-profile Mitta United recruit Dylan Beattie won't be a part of the club's finals assault this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.