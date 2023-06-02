Trainer Craig Widdison is hopeful that he has found his next stable star in promising three-year-old The Prodigal Son.
The lightly raced son of Fighting Sun has had three starts for two career wins with his only unplaced performance at Flemington in March.
Widdison immediately sent The Prodigal Son for a spell before he resumed at Canberra last month where he justified his short quote of $1.50-favourite to win by almost two-lengths.
The victory prompted Widdison to raise the bar and tackle the $150,000 3YO Handicap, (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday with LInda Meech booked to ride.
"I have got a fair opinion of the horse and hope he can be my next stable star and capable of winning races in town," Widdison said.
"He is still learning but I definitely feel that he deserves another opportunity to prove what he is capable of in city company.
"The plan is to try and get a city win under his belt while he is still only a three-year-old against his own age.
"Because things change when you have to start competing against the older horses.
"He is lightly raced and we backed him off last preparation with the view of having him ready for this time of year
"Because it is a bit easier this time of year compared to when he was up and going in March.
"So he has had a freshen-up and hopefully he will be good enough to warrant a few starts down in Melbourne this preparation."
The Prodigal Son faces a big field of 16 runners plus four emergencies and has drawn barrier 11.
"It looks a competitive field and looks fairly even across the board," he said.
"There are a couple of runners in there with Adelaide form that look promising and it's hard to get a guide of the form until you race against them.
"They have got better form leading into the race but I'm of the opinion that going to town with a three-year-old is not as big a leap in class as most people think it is.
"He has done nothing wrong and his sectional times have been good.
"He is improving all the time and come through the run at Canberra really well.
"The 1400m suits him and so does the track because he is a big boy and I've got no doubt the big spacious Flemington track will be to his liking."
The Prodigal Son is quoted as an $11-chance in fixed odds markets.
Widdison felt the Canberra win was a confidence booster for the galloper.
"He was a little bit green off the mark but when Nick (Souquet) asked him to quicken and gave him a few, he showed an impressive turn of foot," Widdison said.
"I think the horse is a great each-way chance on Saturday for sure."
