Wodonga has received mixed news on the injury front, ahead of the home blockbuster in the Ovens and Murray Football League against Albury on Saturday, June 3.
Boom on-baller Angus Baker will play his first game in a month after breaking a finger against Myrtleford on May 6, while giant ruck Bailey Griffiths has been cleared to play after leaving the field early last week with back tightness.
Former Surfers Paradise premiership player Jack Yelland came through unscathed in the reserves game against Wangaratta Rovers and was the Bulldogs' best, but, unfortunately, senior coach Jordan Taylor injured his shoulder in that game and will miss the Albury match.
"Jordan got a 'stinger', he might play against Yarrawonga (on June 10), but it depends on how his shoulder reacts to treatment," football manager Darren Mathey explained.
Baker, the ACT's 2020 Mulrooney medallist and the club's biggest signing in more than a decade, was the league's best player over the opening month.
He was named against Rovers, but didn't take his place and was sorely missed as the Bulldogs suffered their first loss, by 42 points.
"He was very, very close, but we erred on the side of caution," Mathey said.
"As for Bailey, he was a bit tight going into the game and when the result was decided, we took him off to ice him up for this week, but he'll definitely play."
Although Griffiths is relatively raw after focusing on basketball, he's improving and is vital to the Bulldogs' structure.
Any absence means Michael Driscoll would again be forced to ruck like he did last year, but he's proven an outstanding defender this season in a miserly back six.
The Bulldogs started a horror run last week, facing the other top five sides in a brutal five-week stretch, so while another loss would see them remain in the top three, it could prove pivotal in securing the double chance.
Wodonga will host the 1992 premiership reunion.
