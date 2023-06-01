The Border Mail
Good and bad news on the injury front for Wodonga, ahead of Albury game

Updated June 1 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Wodonga's Bailey Griffiths chases Wangaratta Rovers' Dylan Stone last week.
Wodonga has received mixed news on the injury front, ahead of the home blockbuster in the Ovens and Murray Football League against Albury on Saturday, June 3.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

