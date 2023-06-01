It may only be round eight of the Tallangatta and district league season.
But Barnawartha coach Kade Butters conceded his side's finals fate could be sealed as soon as this weekend.
Both the Tigers and Tallangatta who clash on Saturday only trail fifth-placed Mitta United by percentage.
But with the Mountain Men having the benefit of a friendly draw, the loser on Saturday looks to face an uphill battle to take part in the September action.
Butters said his side looked destined to walk the finals tightrope for the remainder of the season.
"I think it's fair to say every week is like an elimination final for us at the moment," Butters said.
"We are not worried about percentage, we are just worried about getting wins on the board.
"Last week was a danger match against Thurgoona who are always tough to beat on their home ground.
"This week is a new challenge for us in Tallangatta at their ground.
"We have to make sure we go there and get the win because they are in a similar situation to us and are fighting for that fifth spot."
After making the finals last year the Tigers lost a host of experience over the summer after the departure of former coach Mitch Exton and Ben Kunkel.
Compounding the Tigers' woes, reliable ruckman Adam Elias announced his retirement on the eve of the season and requires another knee reconstruction.
"We lost a stack of experience but the positive is the younger players are getting more opportunities," Butters said.
"They are getting better each week which can only benefit the club in the future.
"Losing big Adsey probably hurt the most because ask any coach and quality ruckmen are highly sought after but seldom found.
"But you can only play with the cards that you are dealt."
The Tigers have welcomed back four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill who missed the entire season last year after snapping an Achilles tendon in the opening round.
"Cam missed 12-months of football but he hasn't taken long to get back in the swing of things," Butters said.
"Just his footy smarts and his knowledge is priceless for our younger players like Connor Wiffen, Brodie Scammell and those types of players.
"Cam could have quite easily hang the boots up and said 'I'm done'.
"But Cam is just a quality person and wants to go out on his own terms and has the utmost respect for the footy club and playing group.
"He wants to help the club build for the future and get the most we can out of the younger players coming through the ranks."
