The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Local Government Minister reaction to Benalla Council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne has received complaints from Benalla residents unhappy with their council's behaviour. Picture from Facebook
Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne has received complaints from Benalla residents unhappy with their council's behaviour. Picture from Facebook

A MONITOR would not be appointed to Benalla Council off the back of complaints by residents, the Victorian government says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.