A MONITOR would not be appointed to Benalla Council off the back of complaints by residents, the Victorian government says.
The comment follows The Border Mail contacting office of Local Government Minister Melissa Horne after she received three calls from Benalla residents for greater scrutiny of their council.
One of them included a request for a monitor to oversee the council.
"The appointment of a municipal monitor will only be considered by the Minister for Local Government upon the request of an integrity agency or council itself," a government spokeswoman said.
"In the instance of Benalla Rural Council, no such request has been made."
Concerns about the council were sparked by its May 2023 meeting where mayor Bernie Hearn and councillor Punarji Gunaratne clashed over a sculpture to honour pioneering Qantas engineer Arthur Baird.
Cr Gunaratne suggested Mr Baird should not be honoured and noted as a white man he had received special treatment.
Cr Hearn later told Cr Gunaratne that she was "not impressed with your racial undertones".
Cr Hearn told The Border Mail that the governance of the council was "impeccable" and it was harmonious.
