An Albury schoolboy has grabbed another Australian record.
Elijah Groves landed the fly shooting single target record at the national titles at Little River, near Melbourne, recently.
He first broke the record, held by his father Grant, last August.
"Yeah, I'm pretty happy with it, it's the fourth one ever shot (over a score of 60)," he said.
Competitors have five shots with a rifle from 500m and the highest score wins.
"Firstly, you've got to be able to read the wind because it can move the bullet," the 14-year-old explained.
