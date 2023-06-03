Daniel Crofts isn't afraid of heights.
Then again, he's never scaled the equivalent of a six-storey building on a ship at sea.
This morning the 17-year-old James Fallon High School student will embark on the adventure of a lifetime aboard the STV One & All.
He'll learn the ropes of sailing, the importance of team-work and leadership - and even more about himself - as part of the week-long Rotary youth sailing challenge.
Daniel will join 23 other inexperienced sailors (aged 15 to 18 years) from all walks of life for what is described as a "life-changing experience".
They'll climb rigging to set and furl the sails, work in shifts in the dark and cold on a spray-drenched deck, and together learn to harness the power of the wind in the ship's 12 sails.
There's no mobile phones allowed and the dress code is strictly safe and sensible.
"We went shopping for thermals and a decent sleeping bag," Daniel said.
"I really don't know what to expect but I'm really excited about being on a ship out on the ocean.
"It's a pretty serious challenge - you can't just leave if you don't like it!"
Daniel is being sponsored by the Rotary Club of Albury Hume as well as Albury's Boys to the Bush, which supports the Howlong youth to complete part of his schooling via distance education.
In his application to Rotary, Daniel said he wanted to participate in the sailing challenge because "in a small regional town there are limited opportunities".
He added that "being a confident, positive role model for other kids is something I'm passionate about".
Boys to the Bush Albury location manager Dean Whymark said the sailing challenge was exactly the type of practical program their organisation believed in.
He said the work of Boys to the Bush, which supports disadvantaged and disengaged young males, was expanding with sheds at Wangaratta, Young, Leeton, Forbes and Bathurst.
Boys to the Bush provides kids with the opportunity to be "better versions of themselves", to be surrounded by positive influences and given opportunities to succeed.
Locally, "it's growing by the month", according to Mr Whymark, who said there were currently 36 boys (ranging from 8 to 21 years) mentored weekly as well as a school program in place.
At the heart of their programs and ethos is teaching the boys to "contribute back to society" with a hands-on approach, particularly through work on farms and in the rural sector.
Staff and volunteers also help link participants to education and employment pathways, through Boys to the Bush's really strong community links and buy-in including with organisations such as Rotary.
Daniel did work experience at Anaconda Albury, which led to a part-time job.
He admits this adventure is "so far out of my comfort zone".
"I'm hoping it will help me build self-confidence and resilience; and to further realise that failure or set-backs are not permanent but an opportunity to learn and grow," he said.
Rotary Club of Albury Hume president Bruce Haszard will accompany Daniel to Melbourne to wave him off on his voyage; and Daniel will regale members will tales of his adventures at a lunch on his return.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.