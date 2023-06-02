Albury Thunder will have to stop one of the league's most dangerous players when it returns home for the first time in a month in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, June 3.
Flying Wagga Kangaroos' fullback Latrell Siegwalt represented Country in its thrilling win over City in Wollongong last month.
Siegwalt started from the bench and was pushed into the unfamiliar role of hooker, before moving to his favoured position after a team-mate was sin binned late.
The Thunder is at a distinct disadvantage as it hasn't played a game for three weeks, due to successive byes, while the ladder leaders toppled Junee last week.
"We've been doing the same training days, but we've been doing a lot more defence, looking at improving our tackling," forward Jeremy Wiscombe revealed.
That work on defence will be needed too as the classy Siegwalt looks to combine with five-eighth Nathan Rose.
The crafty Rose has been one of the league's leading lights for many years.
The Thunder started the year in sensational style, toppling top three outfits from last year in Tumut and Gundagai.
"We had so many opportunities to score, but just couldn't get that final try late," Wiscombe lamented.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Roos will field a host of traditional family names, including Jacob Mascini, Ryan Cronin and Ben Pembleton.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.