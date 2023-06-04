Ailish Moran is woken most mornings by the constant tapping of music in her head, something she can't shut off.
Ailish was raised in a musical family, but didn't find "her instrument" until she was 12-years-old - through trial and error.
She began playing the whistle at four-years-old, though "I always wanted to learn another instrument".
"And we had heaps lying around so I just picked up the concertina," she said.
"I did play the fiddle for a bit, but that was a no go. I didn't like it, it was squeaky and I gave up.
"I started on the concertina (a 36-button accordion) but kind of taught myself the basic scales and then I got lessons when I turned 14."
At the end of the month Ailish will be travelling to Ireland to join in Mullingar's All Ireland Fleadh, a festival for young concertina players from around the world.
She felt fortunate to be taking part.
"I don't think anyone else from Australia has entered into a competition like this one before," she said.
After travelling to England in 2022, she realised just how common the instrument was and so decided to enter the festival.
"My father, Joe, said 'you won't win but it's great experience' and then we got all the flights sorted and had to find a means for our money."
Ailish and her family are asking the community for some financial help as "it's costing around $15,000 and it's quite a bit of money for us," but nonetheless said she was "really excited to be taking the trip".
"Music is something I'm really passionate about. I'm very nervous to go over there with other really good players, but it's just something I can't stop, the noise inside my head is insane," she said.
"My fingers won't stop moving and I can hear everything so intricately."
To donate to Ailish's trip, visit mycause.com.au/p/313963/ailishs-trip-to-ireland.
