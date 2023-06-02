Anyone who fancies a "sacrifice to the snow gods" is urged to take the plunge by joining a unique Albury social group.
The recently formed Albury Icebergs - Cold Water Crew took to the frigid waters of Falls Creek's Rocky Valley Lake at Falls Creek on Thursday, June 1, to ask for "a good snow season" ahead.
Co-organiser Cathy Giltrap said it was a "joyous" event that everyone found to be a "bit of fun".-The plunge featured people playing bagpipes and others dressed-up in onesies.
"We had some of our people dressed up in lederhosen," she said.
"It's a celebration before the opening weekend.
"We're not going to let the first day of winter go without getting into cold water."
Ms Giltrap said the group had swum previously in even colder water, so the dip into the lake - that nevertheless was at a chilly three degrees - was easy in comparison.
"We sometimes get our ice baths down to one or two degrees, so we've done colder. But this is beautiful because the sun's shining, it's out in nature and you can swim around," she said.
Bethanga Bridge, the Hume Weir and Noreuil Park are places from which the group, with 130 members, has taken the plunge.
Ms Giltrap said cold-water immersion "really does do a lot of good things, both for physical and mental health".
Breathwork facilitator and regular member Anna Houston said cold-water immersion was "all about finding the comfort in the discomfort".
Fellow member Jessica Kuek said jumping into cold water was addictive.
"It's kind of like we've found some of our tribe," Ms Kuek said.
"Sometimes it does feel like we're crazy when your alarm goes off, and you try to drag yourself out of bed. You get there and you're standing there all rugged-up thinking 'we're about to go swimming' and then you go for it. Afterwards you just feel amazing."
