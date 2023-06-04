A shared desire to raise the stakes for better mental health has resulted in a collaboration between two Border professional firms.
Belbridge Hague Law and Johnsons MME will raise money and awareness through their involvement in The Push-up Challenge, in aid of Lifeline Albury.
Belbridge solicitor Lois Mentakis said the idea to get involved in this year's challenge came after watching Lifeline's Stacy Read give a presentation at a recent event.
"She was talking about how Lifeline relies so heavily on community funding to be able to continue the amazing work they do in our community," Mrs Mentakis said.
"Ms Read said whilst there was some government funding, it was limited and they really depend on our community.
"We weren't aware that that's such a huge thing for them. We put the proposal to our team that we should do it.
"Our team was quick to say 'yes, let's do it, jump on board'. Everyone was happy to do that."
Mrs Mentakis said they set-out to raise $1000 and that "we've already smashed that goal".
"The more donations we can get, the better for Lifeline," she said.
With the help of Grace Exton from Wodonga's F45, Mrs Mentakis said the whole team was shown how to correctly do a push-up.
The Push-up Challenge began on Thursday, June 1, and will run for 23 days.
The event's aim is to support mental health and crisis support services. For details or to donate: lifelinealburywodonga.org.au
