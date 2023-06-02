Dad made a Mexican crime-link threat after becoming incensed over stolen shoes

A dad intimidated the grandmother of his son's playmate with the claim he was in a Mexican crime gang, a court has heard.
The man, magistrate Chris Halburd was told, arrived at the other boy's home on being informed his 12-year-old son's shoes had been taken.
He feared his son was being bullied, as this had happened previously.
"It's quite self-evident this matter arose out of anger and frustration," defence lawyer Mark Cronin submitted.
Mr Cronin said it would have been quickly established that the claims made to the grandmother - including decades spent in jail - were falsehoods.
"There is a history of this autistic child being bullied," he told Albury Local Court.
During his visit to the grandmother's home, the North Albury man - who cannot be identified - took the other 12-year-old's gaming console and refused to return it until the shoes were handed back.
Soon afterwards, police found the shoes in a bathroom and these were returned to the man by police on that same afternoon of December 30.
"Beautiful, fantastic man," he told the officers. "That's all we wanted, man."
The offender, 51, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking or intimidation.
The court was told, in agreed Director of Public Prosecution facts, that the other boy and a friend were playing at the grandmother's North Albury home from about 8.30am.
The offender's son arrived a couple of hours later.
At some point they went out to buy hot chips, then on their return played "hide and seek".
Soon after the boy said he had lost his shoes and eventually phoned his mother.
The grandmother returned to the house at 2.10pm and the offender arrived about 2.30pm.
"He swore at (the woman's grandson), saying 'give me the f---ing shoes'."
The boy said he didn't know about the shoes, so the man "barged past" the grandmother to search his room.
"The offender told the complainant words to the effect of 'he was in prison for 20 years ... and he drilled people's knees up in Sydney and he was in a Mexican gang'."
The grandmother offered to give the man $200, "or whatever the shoes were worth".
"I don't want money, I want the f---ing shoes," he replied.
The man began turning over the grandson's Lego and "touching other items" in his room.
"He was going to take (the grandson's) Tommy Hilfiger shoes but instead took his PlayStation."
Mr Halburd said it was clear the criminal-past threat was "not really true" but this was "cold comfort" to the person to whom the comment was directed.
The father was convicted and fined $800.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.