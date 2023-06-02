James Fallon High School are ready to take on Sydney's finest after reaching the last 16 of the NSW Combined High Schools state knockout competition.
The North Albury side were crowned Riverina champions this week after battling to a magnificent 3-2 win over Murrumbidge Regional High School in Griffith.
Having already knocked out Murray High School, Albury High School and Wagga Wagga High School, James Fallon are now gearing up to host the Sydney West champions in Albury for a place in the quarter-finals.
"Our boys are hitting form at the right time," coach Matthew Mills said.
"They're not scared.
"We played Murrumbidgee at their school and it was hostile, it was physical, but the boys didn't take a backward step.
"So they're not going to be scared by Sydney teams, especially when it's in Albury.
"They're going to have the home ground advantage."
James Fallon's team is drawn from students across Years 9 to 12, with a core of players from Murray United but others who represent Albury United, Albury Hotspurs and Melrose in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
"We've also got three boys who play footy for North Albury," Mills revealed.
"Our goalkeeper is actually an AFL player but they all embrace soccer and get around each other.
"Getting this far has only happened twice in the past for James Fallon, so it's definitely a big achievement.
"I cannot fault this team.
"They're a great bunch of boys, they make it enjoyable, they're willing to learn and they have each other's backs which is pleasing to see.
"That's what makes it so enjoyable; it doesn't matter that they're in different year groups at school, they are all there for the common cause of playing for the school and playing for each other."
ALSO IN SPORT
The cup run started back in March with a 7-1 win over Murray, before JFHS took the prized scalp of Albury High with a 1-0 victory.
Mills' side ran out 3-1 winners against Wagga before the road trip to Griffith brought them their most memorable result so far.
"Our principal is right behind us," Mills said.
"We're already talking about having a crowd from our school community come to our next game, whenever that is.
"We don't know who we play yet but we know it's in Albury.
"It has to be played by the end of the term so we've still got a few weeks.
"It will probably be at Alexandra Park, because it's the closest one to our school so we can walk some kids down to watch."
Champions from North Coast, North West and Western join JFHS and the Sydney sides in the last 16.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.