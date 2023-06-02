Lavington captain Tom Hargreave admits the players are scared to make a mistake after a sluggish start in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers were one of the stories of last year, missing the top five on percentage under first-year coach Adam Schneider, after losing the bulk of the 2019 premiership team.
With a handful of strong signings, the club was expected to push back into finals, but Hargreave admits it's struggling with expectation.
"Last year we were probably written off, we had no fear, we had nothing to lose, whereas this year we had some expectations," he said.
"I think the boys are a bit scared to make a mistake.
"We're just walking on eggshells a bit, we're looking to go back to basics, go back to enjoying our footy.
"We've got a few new game plans in place, it just hasn't worked yet, it will come, we've got a young list."
The Panthers' problem isn't a unique one, of course, as plenty of teams have struggled with expectation.
But the club sits two games and percentage out of the top five, so with the competition reaching the halfway mark after next weekend, time is running out.
The Panthers, who have two wins, are home to winless Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, June 3.
Charlie Sanson, the son of two-time premiership player and ex-coach of 14 years Tim, will play his second game, while Raiders have again named classy Richmond VFL on-baller Tom Bracher.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers have recalled Jace McQuade for today's home game against Yarrawonga.
The youngster impressed last season and is capable of playing a number of positions, including defence, but has battled injury over the first seven rounds.
The Pigeons have named ex-Carlton player Michael Gibbons for his first game in eight weeks, with the entire O and M community hoping he can overcome his injury issues.
And Albury has selected Jacob Conlan for his first game in 39 days.
The gun forward broke his jaw against North Albury on Anzac Day.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Tigers are away to Wodonga, while Myrtleford is home to Wangaratta, which has recalled Mat Grossman.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.