V/Line, under fire for years from passengers forced to sit on the floor on the Melbourne-Albury route due to no seating, says it will review its booking and reservation policies.
In the latest attack since cheaper fares were introduced in March causing a surge in patronage, the operator was slammed for selling tickets to passengers to board trains on route despite seating being filled to capacity, .
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said it "is an absurd situation", citing an incident last Saturday when the Melbourne-bound VLocity morning train arrived in Wangaratta already fully loaded, with passengers forced to stand or sit on the floor until the train arrived at Benalla where coaches were waiting.
A V/Line spokesperson said a coach was provided at Wangaratta station to transport passengers, but when the bus filled to capacity two more coaches were assigned to Benalla station.
"Passengers chose not to leave the train to utilise the spare seats on the second coaches," the spokesperson said.
On May 12, Transport Minister Ben Carroll, responding to a question posed by Mr Tilley over V/Line ticketing issues, said: "The total number of seats is 328 for a six-carriage train ... only 96 of these seats can be reserved online.
"When this allocation is exhausted, unreserved tickets are still available. The unreserved tickets do not have allocated seating.
"Unreserved tickets are necessary for the 'turn up and travel' service that V/Line offers."
Mr Tilley compared the practice of passengers sitting or standing on high-speed trains with that of coach passengers who cannot legally stand on a moving bus for the duration of a long-distance journey for safety reasons.
"These trains can travel at speeds of up to 130kmh," Mr Tilley said.
"The worst-case scenario is that there are people standing or sitting on the floor and the driver has to hit the anchors in an emergency.
"Yes, it's great to have the cheap fares but surely they must have anticipated the demand, particularly for peak services like the Saturday morning and Sunday lunchtime train."
A V/Line spokesman said the operator was in the process of reviewing its seating policy.
"The regional fare cap is proving to be extremely popular with Albury line passengers who are benefiting from significant savings," the spokesperson said.
"Given the popularity of Albury line services, we are exploring all options to support increased passenger numbers, including reviewing our bookings and reservations policies.
"We're also planning a trial allowing unreserved tickets to be pre-purchased online - helping us better understand passenger numbers and coaching requirements prior to departure. This will make it easier for passengers to purchase a ticket in advance, without needing to buy an unreserved ticket through the other available methods at stations, retail agents, via the PTV call centre or onboard services."
The spokesperson said the trial would "better help us determine patronage levels for a service by the number of reserved and unreserved tickets sold prior, allowing us to plan to have standby coaches available to support a train service".
They said the most popular Albury line services were scheduled to run as six-carriage trains with standby coaches as a backup since the introduction of the fare cap on 31 March.
"All available standard gauge VLocity trains which run on the Albury line are rotated between delivering the current timetable and undergoing essential maintenance requirements, to help minimise the risk of unplanned faults," the spokesperson said.
"V/Line ... is continually monitoring and reviewing fleet requirements."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.