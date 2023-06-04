The Border Mail
V/Line under attack pledges to review booking, reservation policies

By Ted Howes
Updated June 5 2023 - 8:04am, first published 4:00am
V/Line services are replaced by a buses in this picture taken last June when a VLocity carriage suffered damage to its undercarriage. Picture by Mark Jesser
V/Line, under fire for years from passengers forced to sit on the floor on the Melbourne-Albury route due to no seating, says it will review its booking and reservation policies.

