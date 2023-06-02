North East winemakers banded together yesterday to say any moves to stop them using the name "prosecco" in European Union trade negotiations would devastate the region and the industry.
Key players in the wine industry, supported by Senator Bridget McKenzie and shadow trade minister Kevin Hogan, voiced their opposition to any compromise to secure a free trade deal.
In a bid to protect its brand, 14 years ago Italy sought to restrict the use of the word "prosecco" by registering it as a geographical indication, similar to the protection Champagne has.
The Australian government in its negotiations with the EU is now considering "grandfathering" geographic indicators, which would allow only some winemakers to use the name.
Wines of the King Valley president Dean Cleave-Smith said the King Valley was the "cultural home of prosecco" in Australia.
"This is about our right to use prosecco as a grape variety, this is about jobs ... about the viability of the King Valley as a premium wine producing area in Australia," Mr Cleave-Smith said.
"And what's on the table is not just prosecco, not just history, but economic prosperity for regional Victoria. 'Grandfathering' on the surface sounds fine, but it's complex."
Pizzini Wines spokeswoman Natalie Pizzini said she could never support "grandfathering" as an option.
"It's very concerning for not just the growers of and makers of prosecco in the King Valley, but the whole of the Australian wine industry," she said.
Brown Brothers Vineyard director Ross Brown insisted prosecco was "clearly a grape variety".
"I think any discussion by the government to give up the name prosecco in Australia is very, very risky," he said.
"We see the whole process as being fraudulent from the Italian point of view - they do not have a really established GI around prosecco."
Winemaker Michael Dal Zotto said Dal Zotto planted prosecco in the King Valley in 1999 when his family brought cuttings to Australia.
"To actually even entertain the fact that there is another name for prosecco is absolute rubbish," he said.
"Prosecco is the grape variety has always been the grape variety ... to lose that would be quite detrimental to our region.
Mr Hogan said it was concerning to hear that Australian negotiators with the EU were considering grandfathering the name.
"It would be a sellout and it is unacceptable to the industry," he said.
Senator McKenzie said North East winemakers "deserved to have their industry protected in the EU trade negotiations".
