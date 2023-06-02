The Border Mail
North East winemakers band together in fight to use name 'prosecco'

TH
By Ted Howes
June 2 2023 - 8:00pm
Michael Dal Zotto, Dean Cleave-Smith, Kevin Hogan, Lisa Scott, Otto Dal Zotto and Bridget McKenzie gather at Milawa yesterday to voice their opposition to what they see as "a potentially disastrous compromise" in EU negotiations.
North East winemakers banded together yesterday to say any moves to stop them using the name "prosecco" in European Union trade negotiations would devastate the region and the industry.

Local News

