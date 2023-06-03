Terry Hubbard is no stranger to the MCG, but he's never contemplated walking every set of stairs in the stadium.
The Albury man and Collingwood supporter will take part in the annual Stadium Stomp on Sunday, June 4, where he will walk all 7300 steps of the MCG to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis, which his son Tyson lives with.
"I've never done anything like this before. If you had said to me 12 months ago to go and climb the stairs at the MCG 'I would have said 'pass me a beer and I'll watch'," Mr Hubbard said.
"It's pretty daunting. I was at Marvel (Stadium) last week watching the footy and I looked at the stairs there and thought to myself 'I'm an idiot'."
Mr Hubbard said Tyson was only expected to live to 16, but will turn 24 this year.
"He spent an average of six weeks a year in the Royal Children's Hospital up until he was 19 or 20 and then he moved on to The Alfred hospital," he said.
"With some of the new treatments, he hasn't had a hospital admission for two years.
"He's doing pretty well now and he's fitter than he has been in a long time, because the technology and the treatments have become much better over the years."
Mr Hubbard has been walking the stairs alongside the weir wall in preparation for the event, with his seven-year-old granddaughter, Olivia, cheering him on every step of the way.
"I've done up to 5000 stairs, but there's not a lot of choice for stairs around Albury," he said.
"I've found the run from the bottom of the pump station up to the top of the wall is where I've been going most."
Family friend from Geelong, Linda Blaik, who is legally blind, has regularly supported charity events and organised Mr Hubbard to be part of her team.
"Stomping on CF is our mantra and we hope to raise buckets of money for the CF community," she said.
Donations can be made to the team through the Cystic Fibrosis Community Care website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.