Albury man Terry Hubbard to climb all stairs at MCG in support of son's condition

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 3 2023 - 10:30am
Albury's Terry Hubbard, walking the stairs at the weir wall ahead of the Stadium Stomp at the MCG on Sunday, June 4. His granddaughter Olivia Teneye, 7, has been cheering him on as he trains for the 7300 stairs that await him inside Australia's biggest stadium. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury's Terry Hubbard, walking the stairs at the weir wall ahead of the Stadium Stomp at the MCG on Sunday, June 4. His granddaughter Olivia Teneye, 7, has been cheering him on as he trains for the 7300 stairs that await him inside Australia's biggest stadium. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Terry Hubbard is no stranger to the MCG, but he's never contemplated walking every set of stairs in the stadium.

Local News

