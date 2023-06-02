UPDATE: Police say missing French bulldog puppy Daisy has been found safe and well.
Sergeant Megan Stefanec on Friday said the dog had been found.
The investigation into the theft continues.
EARLIER: Benalla detectives are investigating the theft of a $15,000 French bulldog.
The bulldog puppy, named Daisy, was stolen from the living room of the victims' Gunns Lane home in Kilfeera on Monday night.
The rural property was targeted between 7.30pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday.
"The offenders have stolen the victim's five-month-old French Bulldog puppy 'Daisy' from the living room before fleeing the home," Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said.
"Four other puppies who were in the same area as Daisy remained untouched.
"A 58-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman remained sleeping during the incident and were uninjured."
The puppy is tan in colour, has a microchip, and is worth about $15,000.
Police have released images of the pet.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
