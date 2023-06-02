The Border Mail
$15,000 French bulldog puppy, Daisy, stolen from home near Benalla

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 10:45am
UPDATE: Police say missing French bulldog puppy Daisy has been found safe and well.

