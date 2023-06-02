A war veteran who relies on his vehicle to visit his sick wife in a care home has been devastated by the theft of his utility.
Bill Smith's distinctive white Holden Rodeo was stolen from outside his Wodonga unit.
The thief, or thieves, accessed the 2004 model vehicle at the Snowden Street unit complex about 1.30am on Thursday.
The vehicle, which has a canopy with a rooftop tent fitted and a solar panel, was reversed into a green fence, causing damage.
The vehicle was then driven away.
The 75-year-old victim said those involved were "scum".
They have left him unable to visit his wife Veronica at her Borella Road care home in Albury.
"It's bloody heartbreaking," he said.
"I can't express all the words I want to use - I'd be put in the clink.
"They're scum."
The vehicle had plates depicting the Australian flag, with VV7172.
The plates stand for Vietnam Veteran '71 - '72, which is when Mr Smith served overseas.
Other distinctive features include a black bullbar with lights, and a black snorkel.
Mr Smith said the incident had had a severe impact.
"I've got no car at the moment," he said.
"It's devastating.
"It's like my wife's been taken away from me.
"These people need something to do, I'd like to see them locked up somewhere."
The utility had contained his wife's oxygen bottles which Mr Smith said he had luckily removed hours before the theft.
He continues to compile a list of the items that were inside the stolen vehicle for police and insurance purposes.
The vehicle is insured, but Mr Smith said he would still be left out of pocket.
The car hasn't been located and the 75-year-old said he hasn't been notified of any arrests.
Appeals for information about the vehicle have been made on social media by his grandson.
Anyone with information about the theft can call Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.