'Scum' thief leaves Wodonga war veteran cut off from sick wife

By Blair Thomson
June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
War veteran Bill Smith stands next to a damaged fence which was smashed with his stolen vehicle. He has been cut off from seeing his wife after the utility theft.
A war veteran who relies on his vehicle to visit his sick wife in a care home has been devastated by the theft of his utility.

