Albury's Phoenix Gothard is about to take his football career to a whole new level.
The 17-year-old is heading to Adelaide with the Allies squad as they prepare to kick off the AFL National Championships with a game against South Australia at Thebarton Oval on Sunday.
Gothard, just five games into his first season of Coates Talent League football, has quickly caught the eye playing for the Murray Bushrangers and now finds himself in the company of the best young footballers in the country.
"I wouldn't have expected this over the last couple of years," Gothard admitted.
"I never thought I was going to go this far with footy but once I put my foot down and really focused on it, it's just happened all of a sudden.
"It's been huge and totally unexpected.
"I think my work-rate in pre-season has a lot to do with it.
"You work so hard during pre-season and when it gets to mid-season and you're holding your fitness levels and maintaining those high expectations, it puts you in a good state to play footy."
Gothard is joined in the Allies squad - comprising 31 players from NSW/ACT, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory - by his Albury team-mate Connor O'Sullivan, one of 10 players drawn from the AFL Academy.
"Connor's been through a lot of the footy journey before me, especially as this is my first year, so being around him and getting that experience from him has been awesome for me," Gothard said.
"Being part of the National Championships should be awesome.
"The idea is that you train around here at high levels and everyone's a great player but when you go up another level, everyone's an outstanding player.
"Meeting those standards and holding them high while applying them at all times is going to be critical, learning off the opposition and my team-mates as well as the coaches.
"When you play better footy, you enjoy it more.
"It's not just the fact you enjoy it yourself but you get around your team-mates more and then your team plays better."
The Allies are being coached by Mark McVeigh, head coach of the Sydney Swans Academy's U18 boys program, and the squad trained together in Sydney last weekend.
The National Championships - the highest level of state and territory representative football - are being played around Australia through June and July, with the Allies one of five sides taking part alongside Vic Country, Vic Metro, South Australia and WA.
The Allies return to Adelaide to face WA next Sunday, June 11, before taking on Vic Metro in Brisbane on July 2 and Vic Country in Melbourne on July 15.
