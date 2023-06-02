A THURGOONA Street unit development rejected by Albury Council has been approved by the NSW Land and Environment Court after major changes.
The project, originally six storeys and 22 units, has now been reduced to three storeys and 18 units with its art deco styling dropped.
The market for the flats has also been altered with developer Travis Barker saying they would be aimed at the lower, rather than higher, end of the housing sector.
"The local people didn't want top notch housing, the community supported that, so now we've changed to meet the current environment which is to push for low-cost and affordable housing," Mr Barker said.
He said the units would be built to rent and would fit in with a federal government push for more affordable housing which has been reflected its programs.
The revamp for the block on the corner of Pemberton Street was agreed to between Mr Barker and the council at a conciliation conference of the court on April 11 with the commissioner Danielle Dickson formally approving the new plan on Wednesday.
Mr Barker said: "I wouldn't say it's an absolute victory for the council or me, it's mediation.
"I'm probably saddened we're not building a prestige building on a site that warranted that, but I suppose what has evolved and now that we're going to build there meets the needs of the community."
The six-storey building, reaching 22.5 metres high, drew a backlash from neighbouring residents with some labelling it "butt ugly" and a "monstrosity".
The appeal process for Mr Barker has cost around $100,000, with council's legal bills also not inexpensive, though the city declined to reveal a figure.
Another 12 months of design work will be undertaken on the three-storey complex with construction not expected to begin until spring 2024.
The units will be completed in 2025.
