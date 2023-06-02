Albury veteran Brayden O'Hara admits he was on the verge of quitting in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"I had Achilles tendonitis really bad, the middle of last year I was thinking about hanging the boots up," he revealed.
But interestingly, it was his best performance of the year, in one of his most gut-wrenching losses, which altered his plans.
O'Hara, who turned 35 last November, produced a sublime display in the first semi against Wangaratta Rovers.
He kicked two goals, had an equal team-high 29 touches and a match-high 10 inside 50s.
However, the Tigers bowed out in straight sets, despite leading by 37 points early in the third quarter.
"I was stagnant last year, but that was as good a game as I've played in a long time and 'Shauny' (Daly) talked me around and got me going again," he explained.
O'Hara joined from SANFL outfit Central District, claiming the Tigers' 2014 best and fairest on debut in a premiership year.
He's been one of the league's most electric players with his pace and lethal left foot, capable of blasting goals from around 55m, and that first semi effort has carried through.
"He knows what works for him, it's probably taken him a couple of years to work that out with his injury troubles, but it's really pleasing he's put that behind him," co-coach Anthony Miles suggested.
"He's just out there to enjoy his footy and he's willing to play whatever role is needed for team success."
Meanwhile, another of the league's oldest players is in sensational form.
Thirty-seven year-old Daine Porter kicked a goal, had 26 touches and was one of only five players in the match to record double-figure (11) contested possessions when Wangaratta hammered Lavington last Saturday, May 27.
And a few weeks earlier, he didn't think he'd be playing.
"I got what I thought was a corkie in the calf against (Wangaratta) Rovers (on Good Friday), but when I couldn't walk for a week I realised, 'hang on, it's actually the knee that's playing up here'," he offered.
"I've got a torn meniscus, it's been there for probably 15 years and it's flared up again, plus I strained a medial in there as well.
"I was originally told I would need surgery and that would have been a good chunk of the season done.
"I saw the Collingwood doctor and he said if I get surgery it would just about finish me, at my age.
"He suggested I try a cortisone to settle it down, the meniscal tear will still be there, but it will take away some pain and after a week it hadn't done anything, but it's come good.
"To miss only three weeks was a good result."
