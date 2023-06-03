The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council sets $100,000 budget for Corowa dog park

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa Dog Park Group members Gary Colman, Dot Colman, Leah Seater and Heather Leadbetter with their pets at the grass tennis courts they want to have as a canine recreation area. for Picture by Mark Jesser
Corowa Dog Park Group members Gary Colman, Dot Colman, Leah Seater and Heather Leadbetter with their pets at the grass tennis courts they want to have as a canine recreation area. for Picture by Mark Jesser

A GROUP lobbying for an enclosed dog park has rejected a $100,000 price tag put on the project, arguing it can be established for much less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.