A GROUP lobbying for an enclosed dog park has rejected a $100,000 price tag put on the project, arguing it can be established for much less.
The six-figure sum to turn disused grass tennis courts at Corowa's Ball Park into a haven for canines has been calculated by Federation Council.
The Corowa Dog Park Group has been pushing for months to have a fenced off area and has nominated the already confined courts as a suitable site.
Its secretary Dot Colman said a designated dog park was desperately needed with a current off-leash area posing dangers as it is also well used by walkers and cyclists.
"There is nowhere you can safely let your dog off leash in Corowa and it's an absolute shame," Mrs Colman said.
The $100,000 budget for the Ball Park dog park was included in the agenda for this week's council meeting.
It covers fencing repairs and installation ($15,000), two shade cloths ($40,000), concrete pads and benches ($10,000), agility equipment ($20,000), bins ($5000) and management costs ($10,000).
Mrs Colman estimates up to $80,000 could be cut from that quote.
"It included a lot of things that are not necessary to get us going, like agility equipment and concrete pads, and the area is well shaded by trees," she said.
Speaking at this week's meeting, councillor David Longley pooh-poohed the estimate, noting a dog park in his hometown of Howlong cost about $10,000.
"I don't understand why we need to spend, what I call, a ridiculous amount on something where we've got other areas where we need money," Cr Longley said.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said that the $100,000 included a lot of "bells and whistles".
"I think there's an opportunity to get it going much cheaper than that," Cr Whitechurch said.
Mrs Colman said she understood the demands on council and differing priorities but stressed there would not be a great cost in setting up the existing 10 tennis court area and it would help attract visitors left feeling Corowa is anti-dog.
The council resolved to work "towards securing funds for the establishment of a fully fenced Corowa dog off leash area as opportunities arise, seeking a combination of grant funding and/or corporate sponsorship".
Another councillor, David Fahey said Ball Park was not suitable because it was flood prone and insurance would be problematic.
In reply, the council's development and environmental services director Susan Appleyard said "it's not ideal" to put additional infrastructure on the flood plain and suggested looking at other sites.
