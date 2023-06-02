WHEN Guru Ghuman first migrated to Australia 15 years ago he was so shy he could barely talk to the people in his new homeland.
Having grown up in a small farming village in northern India, Sydney was well outside of his comfort zone.
Language was not the problem either; his sound command of English got him a working visa.
The charismatic owner of Albury cafe, Guru's Cafeteria, had to wrestle his shyness into submission.
"I was anxious to talk to people," he said.
"I saw the baristas in the best cafes in Sydney and Melbourne were always talking to their customers.
"I knew that was my barrier; in my heart I wanted to talk to people and I kept putting in the effort every day and finally I broke through that barrier."
Having trained as a chef and in hospitality management, Ghuman tried his luck in the industry in Australia's two largest capital cities.
With a recession biting hard, he remembered door-knocking cafes and restaurants for jobs and even working for meals alone.
His luck changed when he moved to Albury a decade ago to help out a friend.
"When they left the cafe I took over; I did it for my passion and to keep it alive," Ghuman said.
"When you put 100 per cent into what you're doing, the universe will only help you.
"I wasn't really doing it for business, that was secondary. It became my lifestyle and not really my work."
Guided by good vibes, Guru's went from strength to strength within three years, staking its claim on nourishing meals, consistent coffee and authentic chai made from an old family recipe.
It will celebrate its 10th birthday later this year and open a new business in Wodonga on June 30.
Now married with two children, aged 12 months and 6, Ghuman was forever grateful to the Border community for its warm embrace.
He recalled how over COVID-19 restrictions, customers had bought two coffees instead of one a day to help him stay afloat.
In return, Ghuman was always quick to spot who really needed to chat.
"Talking to people really is the best medicine!" he said.
