Albury cafe owner and barista Guru Ghuman will soon open a second business in Wodonga

By Jodie Bruton
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:00pm
Guru's Cafeteria owner Guru Ghuman will open another Guru's cafe at 8/137 High Street, Wodonga, by the end of the month. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
Guru's Cafeteria owner Guru Ghuman will open another Guru's cafe at 8/137 High Street, Wodonga, by the end of the month. Pictures by Tara Trewhella

WHEN Guru Ghuman first migrated to Australia 15 years ago he was so shy he could barely talk to the people in his new homeland.

