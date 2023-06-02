The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Ian Moss brings Rivers Run Dry Tour to Albury and Wangaratta

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian musician and singer Ian Moss will bring his Rivers Run Dry Tour to Albury Entertainment Centre and Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre this summer.
Australian musician and singer Ian Moss will bring his Rivers Run Dry Tour to Albury Entertainment Centre and Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre this summer.

AUSTRALIAN musician and singer Ian Moss is coming to the Border this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.