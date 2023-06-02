AUSTRALIAN musician and singer Ian Moss is coming to the Border this summer.
Having recently dropped the next single from his upcoming eighth studio album, Rivers Run Dry, Moss announced a string of solo and acoustic regional dates in October, November and December.
The anthemic, foot to the floor, Nullarbor Plain, co-written with Troy Cassar-Daley, is a musical snapshot of our vast, wide land.
"The Nullarbor Plain is such an open and harsh part of Australia that I have driven I don't know how many times with Cold Chisel and by myself," Moss said.
"Whilst vast, the beauty of it never ceases to amaze me.
"I trust my co-writer Troy Cassar-Daley and I have captured a little of both in Nullarbor Plain. Who wouldn't want to do that drive in a 351 shaker!?"
He will perform at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 3, and Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Friday, December 8.
Rivers Run Dry will be released on Friday, July 21.
