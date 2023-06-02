The Border Mail
Police investigating fire sparked by arson at Moyhu Primary School

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:50pm
The burnt out art vehicle.
Police continue to investigate a theft and fire that caused at least $100,000 in damage at a rural primary school.

