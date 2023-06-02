Police continue to investigate a theft and fire that caused at least $100,000 in damage at a rural primary school.
The blaze was discovered at the Moyhu Primary School on the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road last weekend.
The fire is thought to have been lit sometime between 5am and 7am on Sunday.
A shed, mobile art vehicle that serviced nine schools in the area, art supplies and other equipment was destroyed.
A generator and leaf blower were stolen, leading to the theory that the fire was lit to cover up the theft.
"There's the shed break-in, there's the stolen property, and there's not really too many other explanations about why you'd then go to the next step of destroying the shedding with everything in it," Leading Senior Constable Jason Bray said of the blaze.
"It doesn't appear to be an attack on the school specifically.
"Someone has probably gone there to steal the property and the damage has occurred."
The Moyhu officer said an arson chemist had examined the scene, with the results pending.
Police continue to canvas the area and seek information and security footage.
He believes a vehicle would have been required to take the stolen items, and would have been noticeable.
"The school is only within a few meters off the roadway," he said.
"There's a car park there that we believe would have been used by whoever is responsible for the fire.
"A vehicle would have been parked there alone.
"That in itself, combined with the glow from the fire, would have been of some interest if you were passing by."
While the fire was spotted about 7am on a Sunday, Leading Senior Constable Bray said there were delivery drivers in the area at the time.
"If they saw anything, we'd welcome their feedback and information," he said.
"It's only a small community - there are 13 students there.
"Like most regional schools they don't have a lot of equipment and assets.
"What they do have is important and well used.
"To lose this equipment, it's having an impact on them.
"We do believe this is random but it's hard for the children to understand why their school has been targeted and damaged."
Anyone with information can call (03) 5727 9206 or 1800 333 000.
