OUR SAY: Mars Petcare's investment an outstanding win for our Border community

It is a partnership that is synonymous with the growth and ongoing vitality of the Albury-Wodonga region.
Mars Petcare has been an intrinsic part of our community and such a vital cog in its economic strength for decades.
Indeed, the pet food manufacturer was showing just how things should be done even before then prime minister Gough Whitlam decreed that the twin cities would become Australia's national growth centre.
Whitlam came and went, as did notions of Albury-Wodonga becoming a Canberra-sized city in the region of 300,000-plus people.
But what has remained resolute in the close to half-a-century that has passed since has been the company once known far and wide as Uncle Ben's.
It is a mark of the esteem with which the company is held that a theatre was named in honour of its former boss Henry Nowik at Charles Sturt University's then central-Albury campus.
While the theatre, opened in 1993, has now been demolished, with the campus' transfer to Thurgoona, the might of Mars Petcare continues.
It simply is outstanding news to hear that Mars is about to set in train a major upgrade of its Wodonga home.
Most importantly, another 60 jobs will join the loyal crew at the factory where so many others have spent decades.
They will join the two new cat-food pouch lines, to be created in a 7800 square metre plant for a product the multinational company previously had made overseas.
Once fully operational the company expects the facility to output 290 million pouches of cat food every year.
As Mars Petcare Australia general manager Craig Sargeant said in announcing the project, going down this path showed the company's commitment to "bolstering our local operations by sourcing and making most of our portfolio right here in Australia".
"This significant investment will allow us to respond to pet trends," he said, "including the continued rise in cat ownership ... "
We congratulate and thank Mars Petcare for its confidence in Albury-Wodonga.
