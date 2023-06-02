Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes says she would prefer to "get on with the job" rather than consider any further pushes for a new greenfields Border hospital.
Ms Symes said the Victorian and NSW governments' decision to commit $558 million to an upgrade of Albury hospital instead of building a new one "will not change", despite Wodonga Council wanting to meet with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas to consider a greenfields alternative.
"You can have as many meetings as you like, but if you don't like the answer, I think in this instance, it's not necessarily going to change," she said.
"We have a health minister who knows this region better than most. She grew up in Wodonga, until recently, her mother lived in Wodonga.
"Of course we'll continue to listen and hear from people, but trying to change a decision that is made hopefully doesn't delay the progress of a really important investment in this region to the benefit of patients for years to come."
It comes as Ms Symes was in Wodonga for the official opening of a new hockey and BMX pavilion on Friday, June 2.
The project was funded by the Victorian ($1.65 million) and federal ($500,000) governments, Wodonga Council ($800,000) and Wodonga Hockey Club ($200,000).
A new multi-purpose room, canteen, amenities and raised undercover viewing area were part of the development, while existing change rooms were converted into female-friendly facilities, with the addition of first aid and umpires rooms.
"It's another part of the jigsaw puzzle that makes Birallee Park a really important sporting facility for Wodonga," mayor Ron Mildren said.
Wodonga Hockey Club president Kyle Brereton said it would help build on a 200-plus membership base and open up the potential for a second club in the city.
"We're hockey first and club second. We want to do what's right for the wider hockey community," he said.
Border BMX president Bill Clear said the club's membership numbers declined through the pandemic, but interest had picked up.
"We've got a lot from the BMX community in Victoria saying 'when you open back up, we're all coming'. That could be a 300-rider event, which we haven't seen for many years," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.