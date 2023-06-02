The Border Mail
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes says decision won't change on future Border hospital

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes wants to rule out any further pushes for a new greenfields Border hospital after saying the decision to upgrade Albury hospital wouldn't change on Friday, June 2.
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes says she would prefer to "get on with the job" rather than consider any further pushes for a new greenfields Border hospital.

